POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected 8.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

PNT currently public float of 89.46M and currently shorts hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNT was 764.61K shares.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT stocks went up by 8.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.15% and a quarterly performance of -3.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for PNT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -29.40 for asset returns.