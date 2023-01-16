Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Just Got Our Attention

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $333.71. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.06.

ODFL currently public float of 96.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 859.52K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 17.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.53% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $260 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODFL, setting the target price at $282 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

ODFL Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.57. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $313.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 858,861 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $10,046,293 using the latest closing price.

Bates David J., the SVP – Operations of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 1,076 shares at $299.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Bates David J. is holding 13,750 shares at $321,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 27.80 for asset returns.