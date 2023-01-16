NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.06. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEP is at 0.92.

NEP currently public float of 79.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEP was 507.18K shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly performance of 10.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for NextEra Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for NEP stocks with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEP reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for NEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEP, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.83 for the present operating margin

+28.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +13.95. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.