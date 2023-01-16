Myomo Inc. (MYO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) went up by 11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.78. The company’s stock price has collected -7.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc. (AMEX :MYO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYO is at 0.93.

The average price from analysts is $8.03, which is $7.58 above the current price. MYO currently public float of 6.84M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYO was 1.01M shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stocks went down by -7.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.23% and a quarterly performance of -70.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.82% for Myomo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.84% for MYO stocks with a simple moving average of -74.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

MYO Trading at -36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.76%, as shares sank -25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4753. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from HENRY DAVID A, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 22. After this action, HENRY DAVID A now owns 86,604 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $4,960 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Thomas Aloysius Jr., the Director of Myomo Inc., sale 7,141 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Crowley Thomas Aloysius Jr. is holding 12,901 shares at $12,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.