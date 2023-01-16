Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LITE) Right Now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITE is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.33, which is $17.23 above the current price. LITE currently public float of 67.85M and currently shorts hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITE was 1.08M shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.95% and a quarterly performance of -16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.97% for LITE stocks with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $64 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LITE, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

LITE Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.00. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.