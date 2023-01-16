LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Just Got Our Attention

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE :LXU) Right Now?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXU is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LSB Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.43, which is $8.52 above the current price. LXU currently public float of 56.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXU was 1.14M shares.

LXU’s Market Performance

LXU stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of -22.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for LSB Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.30% for LXU stocks with a simple moving average of -20.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LXU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

LSB Funding LLC, the 10% Owner of LSB Industries Inc., sale 600,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LSB Funding LLC is holding 17,650,000 shares at $7,390,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.44 for the present operating margin

+23.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.