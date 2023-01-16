Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE :GWRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is at 1.20.

GWRE currently public float of 81.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWRE was 1.20M shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE stocks went up by 8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.96% and a quarterly performance of 22.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Guidewire Software Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for GWRE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GWRE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

GWRE Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.15. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, who sale 403 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Jan 10. After this action, Cooper Jeffrey Elliott now owns 64,321 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $26,691 using the latest closing price.

King James Winston, the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 1,386 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that King James Winston is holding 37,942 shares at $83,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.