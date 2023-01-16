Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.16. The company’s stock price has collected 9.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $3.77 above the current price. KLIC currently public float of 55.42M and currently shorts hold a 14.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLIC was 547.62K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 30.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for KLIC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLIC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KLIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KLIC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $59 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KLIC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

KLIC Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.22. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Chylak Robert Nestor, who sale 3,178 shares at the price of $48.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Chylak Robert Nestor now owns 23,693 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $155,655 using the latest closing price.

CHEN FUSEN ERNIE, the President and CEO of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., sale 30,997 shares at $47.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that CHEN FUSEN ERNIE is holding 944,100 shares at $1,471,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.44 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +28.83. Equity return is now at value 36.50, with 26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.