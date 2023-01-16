Is ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) a Keeper?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected 73.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ZKIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ZKIN currently public float of 21.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZKIN was 68.49K shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN stocks went up by 73.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.13% and a quarterly performance of 49.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.89% for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.54% for ZKIN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.98% for the last 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 67.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.82%, as shares surge +74.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +73.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6054. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw 152.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at -3.82. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.