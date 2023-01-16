Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) went up by 18.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s stock price has collected 41.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE :RBOT) Right Now?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vicarious Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RBOT currently public float of 60.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBOT was 429.53K shares.

RBOT’s Market Performance

RBOT stocks went up by 41.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.85% and a quarterly performance of -15.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Vicarious Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.97% for RBOT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBOT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RBOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBOT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RBOT Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT rose by +41.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw 39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 5,005 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Jan 05. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 308,704 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $9,913 using the latest closing price.

Morris June, the CLO, GC and Secretary of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 2,157 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Morris June is holding 320,151 shares at $3,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 22.50 for asset returns.