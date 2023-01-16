Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The New York Times Company (NYT)?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/12/22 that New York Times Co. Finance Chief Roland Caputo to Retire

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE :NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYT is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The New York Times Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.36, which is $0.26 above the current price. NYT currently public float of 161.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.15M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of 13.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for The New York Times Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for NYT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

NYT Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.15. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Perpich David S., who sale 6,478 shares at the price of $35.71 back on Nov 18. After this action, Perpich David S. now owns 19,699 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $231,336 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of The New York Times Company, sale 10,000 shares at $42.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 110,162 shares at $427,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.15 for the present operating margin

+47.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +10.60. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.