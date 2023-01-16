Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s stock price has collected 6.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HAIN) Right Now?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAIN is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HAIN currently public float of 88.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAIN was 987.64K shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN stocks went up by 6.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.64% and a quarterly performance of 17.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.28% for HAIN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAIN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

HAIN Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Welling Glenn W., who sale 1,021,923 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 17. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 0 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $26,569,998 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 209,238 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 73,529 shares at $5,606,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.