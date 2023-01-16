Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.06, which is $4.5 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 155.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 866.25K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of 15.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 90,463 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jan 09. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $1,458,291 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 3,760 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $60,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+55.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.