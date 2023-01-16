Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/22 that Palo Alto Networks, Overstock, Clover Health, Lowe’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CSGP) Right Now?

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for CoStar Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.62, which is $10.57 above the current price. CSGP currently public float of 402.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSGP was 2.54M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stocks went up by 5.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for CoStar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for CSGP stocks with a simple moving average of 16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.71. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 3,650 shares at the price of $78.92 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hill John W now owns 20,734 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $288,058 using the latest closing price.

DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoStar Group Inc., sale 1,296 shares at $82.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J is holding 36,900 shares at $107,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.24 for the present operating margin

+77.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +15.05. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.