Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.15. The company’s stock price has collected 5.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE :BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BXSL currently public float of 159.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXSL was 722.82K shares.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL stocks went up by 5.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of 0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.16% for BXSL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXSL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BXSL Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.74. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Rubenstein Katherine, who purchase 3,359 shares at the price of $23.83 back on Nov 21. After this action, Rubenstein Katherine now owns 3,359 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $80,045 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Brad, the CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 100 shares at $23.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Marshall Brad is holding 203,284 shares at $2,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+92.44 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +72.80. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.