Is Globe Life Inc. (GL) a Keeper?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE :GL) Right Now?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GL is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Globe Life Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $126.80, which is $4.6 above the current price. GL currently public float of 95.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GL was 619.06K shares.

GL’s Market Performance

GL stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of 9.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Globe Life Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for GL stocks with a simple moving average of 15.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $114 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GL reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for GL stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to GL, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

GL Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.96. In addition, Globe Life Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from COLEMAN GARY L, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $120.95 back on Dec 30. After this action, COLEMAN GARY L now owns 624,904 shares of Globe Life Inc., valued at $1,451,372 using the latest closing price.

HUTCHISON LARRY M, the Co-Chaiman & CEO of Globe Life Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $102.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that HUTCHISON LARRY M is holding 730,792 shares at $1,235,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc. stands at +14.57. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.