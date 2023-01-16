Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) a Keeper?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.31. The company’s stock price has collected 10.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that How This Overlooked Aviation Firm’s Stock Could Soar

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ :FTAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 1.85.

FTAI currently public float of 98.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTAI was 1.28M shares.

FTAI’s Market Performance

FTAI stocks went up by 10.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.46% and a quarterly performance of 39.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for FTAI Aviation Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.48% for FTAI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29.50 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FTAI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

FTAI Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd. saw 28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from Adams Joseph P. Jr., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Adams Joseph P. Jr. now owns 187,616 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Equity return is now at value -71.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.