Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE :CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ciena Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.29, which is $11.2 above the current price. CIEN currently public float of 146.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.88M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.97% and a quarterly performance of 27.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Ciena Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for CIEN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIEN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.05. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw 0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 3,541 shares at the price of $52.49 back on Jan 09. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 491,028 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $185,859 using the latest closing price.

MOYLAN JAMES E JR, the SVP Finance, CFO of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $51.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that MOYLAN JAMES E JR is holding 246,967 shares at $103,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.