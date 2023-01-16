Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $242.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $245.34, which is $7.52 above the current price. ALNY currently public float of 122.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNY was 807.86K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stocks went up by 4.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly performance of 22.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ALNY stocks with a simple moving average of 28.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $222 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

ALNY Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.16. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Ausiello Dennis A, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, Ausiello Dennis A now owns 0 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,950,000 using the latest closing price.

SHARP PHILLIP A, the Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,670 shares at $230.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that SHARP PHILLIP A is holding 0 shares at $7,760,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.01. Equity return is now at value -430.70, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.