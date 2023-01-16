Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) went up by 16.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s stock price has collected 44.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE :ICD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICD is at 5.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ICD currently public float of 11.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICD was 159.52K shares.

ICD’s Market Performance

ICD stocks went up by 44.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.69% and a quarterly performance of 40.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.02% for ICD stocks with a simple moving average of 29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for ICD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2020.

ICD Trading at 30.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +48.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD rose by +44.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. saw 39.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from MSD CAPITAL L P, who sale 57,177 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, MSD CAPITAL L P now owns 0 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., valued at $169,353 using the latest closing price.

MSD Partners, L.P., the Director of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., sale 241,496 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MSD Partners, L.P. is holding 1,701,000 shares at $715,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.39 for the present operating margin

-30.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stands at -75.85. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -25.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.