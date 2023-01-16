Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s stock price has collected 18.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ :VCYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 1.47.

VCYT currently public float of 71.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCYT was 950.92K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stocks went up by 18.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.67% and a quarterly performance of 64.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Veracyte Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.17% for VCYT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VCYT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Anderson Bonnie H, who sale 63,247 shares at the price of $25.13 back on Jan 11. After this action, Anderson Bonnie H now owns 62,961 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $1,589,195 using the latest closing price.

JONES EVAN/ FA, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 600 shares at $30.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that JONES EVAN/ FA is holding 50,184 shares at $18,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.87 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -34.42. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.