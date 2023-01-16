Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE :TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Tronox Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TROX currently public float of 114.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROX was 1.24M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.18% and a quarterly performance of 28.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Tronox Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.49% for TROX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at 18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw 19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Neuman Jeffrey N, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Oct 28. After this action, Neuman Jeffrey N now owns 193,312 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $47,560 using the latest closing price.

Carlson Timothy C, the SVP and CFO of Tronox Holdings plc, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Carlson Timothy C is holding 334,326 shares at $59,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 9.70 for asset returns.