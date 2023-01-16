Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIZI currently public float of 28.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 353.44K shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.76% and a quarterly performance of 95.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.91% for Lizhi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.08% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 41.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares surge +25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7982. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 55.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.