Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $289.57. The company’s stock price has collected 11.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/21 that Icon to Buy Clinical-Trial Rival PRA in $12 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :ICLR) Right Now?

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICLR is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ICON Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $256.43, which is $30.71 above the current price. ICLR currently public float of 81.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICLR was 608.92K shares.

ICLR’s Market Performance

ICLR stocks went up by 11.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.23% and a quarterly performance of 24.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for ICON Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.85% for ICLR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICLR reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for ICLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ICLR, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

ICLR Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.41. In addition, ICON Public Limited Company saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.83 for the present operating margin

+21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICON Public Limited Company stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.