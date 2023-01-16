Here’s Our Rant About Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE :SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SB is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Safe Bulkers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.15, which is $1.13 above the current price. SB currently public float of 70.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SB was 868.88K shares.

SB’s Market Performance

SB stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.03% and a quarterly performance of 13.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Safe Bulkers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for SB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SB, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SB Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.39 for the present operating margin

+59.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +52.99. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.