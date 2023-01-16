Here’s Our Rant About Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ :OPI) Right Now?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 184.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Office Properties Income Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.25, which is $0.24 above the current price. OPI currently public float of 47.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPI was 407.04K shares.

OPI’s Market Performance

OPI stocks went up by 10.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.47% and a quarterly performance of 22.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Office Properties Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.63% for OPI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OPI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

OPI Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw 27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPI starting from Talley Mark A., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $19.81 back on May 11. After this action, Talley Mark A. now owns 400 shares of Office Properties Income Trust, valued at $7,924 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.19 for the present operating margin

+37.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.42. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.