Here’s Our Rant About Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE :MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Meritage Homes Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.63, which is $10.09 above the current price. MTH currently public float of 35.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTH was 340.39K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.03% and a quarterly performance of 42.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Meritage Homes Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.96% for MTH stocks with a simple moving average of 24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $87 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTH reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for MTH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

MTH Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.91. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from HADDOCK GERALD W, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $78.79 back on Aug 31. After this action, HADDOCK GERALD W now owns 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $157,580 using the latest closing price.

Sasser Alison, the SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $87.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sasser Alison is holding 1,443 shares at $87,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.72 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +14.34. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.