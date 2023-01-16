Here’s Our Rant About Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ :LNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNW is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Light & Wonder Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $65.88, which is $3.33 above the current price. LNW currently public float of 92.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNW was 605.97K shares.

LNW’s Market Performance

LNW stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.91% and a quarterly performance of 30.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Light & Wonder Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for LNW stocks with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $65 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

LNW Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.71. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Regan Michael J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $64.63 back on Dec 01. After this action, Regan Michael J now owns 76,849 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $1,292,500 using the latest closing price.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of Light & Wonder Inc., sale 27,500 shares at $52.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. is holding 9,422,122 shares at $1,449,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+53.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value -561.80, with 52.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.