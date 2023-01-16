Here’s Our Rant About Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.24. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE :AWI) Right Now?

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWI is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Armstrong World Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.40, which is $14.66 above the current price. AWI currently public float of 45.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWI was 373.52K shares.

AWI’s Market Performance

AWI stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.28% and a quarterly performance of -8.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.78% for AWI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AWI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AWI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $80 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWI reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AWI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AWI, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AWI Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWI rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.47. In addition, Armstrong World Industries Inc. saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWI starting from Grizzle Victor, who sale 25,689 shares at the price of $68.83 back on Dec 27. After this action, Grizzle Victor now owns 332,435 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc., valued at $1,768,151 using the latest closing price.

Hershey Mark A, the SVP Americas of Armstrong World Industries Inc., sale 1,365 shares at $95.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Hershey Mark A is holding 45,053 shares at $129,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+36.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong World Industries Inc. stands at +16.91. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.