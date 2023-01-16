Here’s How Your Trade FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Aggressively Right Now

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) went up by 5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE :FSCO) Right Now?

FSCO currently public float of 198.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSCO was 466.18K shares.

FSCO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.37% for FSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

FSCO Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +6.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.