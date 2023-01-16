Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.58. The company’s stock price has collected 16.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is $9.29 above the current price. HAE currently public float of 50.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 432.64K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 16.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.97% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of 21.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAE, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HAE Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.51. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Strong Stewart W, who sale 75 shares at the price of $80.39 back on Oct 24. After this action, Strong Stewart W now owns 15,681 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $6,029 using the latest closing price.

Basil Michelle L, the EVP and General Counsel of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 180 shares at $80.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Basil Michelle L is holding 32,455 shares at $14,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.