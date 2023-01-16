Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Just Got Our Attention

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.87. The company’s stock price has collected 23.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE :SUPV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Grupo Supervielle S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.21, which is -$1.16 below the current price. SUPV currently public float of 46.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUPV was 261.58K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV stocks went up by 23.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.01% and a quarterly performance of 60.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.96% for SUPV stocks with a simple moving average of 63.64% for the last 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 51.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +62.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.