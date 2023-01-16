F5 Inc. (FFIV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that F5 Stock Sinks on Weaker-Than-Expected Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for F5 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.62, which is $28.74 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 60.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 521.26K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went up by 3.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for F5 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.10% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $215. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FFIV, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

FFIV Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.28. In addition, F5 Inc. saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Locoh-Donou Francois, who sale 2,201 shares at the price of $144.21 back on Jan 03. After this action, Locoh-Donou Francois now owns 111,134 shares of F5 Inc., valued at $317,406 using the latest closing price.

WHITE ANA MARIA, the EVP and Chief People Officer of F5 Inc., sale 170 shares at $154.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that WHITE ANA MARIA is holding 36,080 shares at $26,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.50 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc. stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.