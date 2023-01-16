Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.79. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DEA is at 0.62.

DEA currently public float of 90.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEA was 971.42K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.12% and a quarterly performance of -1.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.09% for DEA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEA reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

DEA Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Trimble William C., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Trimble William C. now owns 91,279 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc., valued at $149,800 using the latest closing price.

Crate Darrell W, the Chairman of Easterly Government Properties Inc., sale 10,406 shares at $20.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Crate Darrell W is holding 773 shares at $217,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+35.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.76. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.