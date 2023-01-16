Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Just Got Our Attention

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s stock price has collected 6.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.50, which is $19.67 above the current price. DAWN currently public float of 51.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAWN was 537.69K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stocks went up by 6.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.58% and a quarterly performance of 11.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.30% for DAWN stocks with a simple moving average of 30.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAWN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DAWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.14. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Blackman Samuel C., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Jan 10. After this action, Blackman Samuel C. now owns 1,250,148 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $228,644 using the latest closing price.

Grant Julie Papanek, the Director of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $20.65 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Grant Julie Papanek is holding 380,000 shares at $516,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -36.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.43.