Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.18, which is $9.01 above the current price. WSC currently public float of 202.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 1.72M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went up by 2.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of 10.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.28. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $46.88 back on Nov 07. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 431,683 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $234,400 using the latest closing price.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $46.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that SAGANSKY JEFFREY is holding 2,595,712 shares at $2,306,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.49 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +8.45. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.