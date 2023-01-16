Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.94. The company’s stock price has collected 8.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4,872.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.05.

SNDX currently public float of 57.43M and currently shorts hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 885.10K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went up by 8.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.00% and a quarterly performance of 9.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Legault Pierre, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jan 13. After this action, Legault Pierre now owns 32,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $405,000 using the latest closing price.

Legault Pierre, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $26.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Legault Pierre is holding 32,000 shares at $641,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+99.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +17.84. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.