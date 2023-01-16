Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s stock price has collected 19.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.07, which is $13.46 above the current price. PRVA currently public float of 103.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 845.38K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stocks went up by 19.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of -27.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.27% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $28 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +19.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 12,115 shares at the price of $21.24 back on Jan 06. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,832,968 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $257,323 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 12,115 shares at $23.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,845,083 shares at $283,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.50 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -19.48. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.