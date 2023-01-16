Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Alteryx Inc. (AYX)?

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE :AYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Alteryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.33, which is $17.26 above the current price. AYX currently public float of 60.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYX was 986.74K shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX stocks went up by 7.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of 7.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for AYX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AYX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

AYX Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.38. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Hansen Paula, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $44.10 back on Nov 30. After this action, Hansen Paula now owns 105,793 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $286,650 using the latest closing price.

Stoecker Dean, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $61.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Stoecker Dean is holding 0 shares at $1,237,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.42 for the present operating margin

+89.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -33.51. Equity return is now at value -135.00, with -21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.