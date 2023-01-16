CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ :CMPO) Right Now?

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CompoSecure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $6.3 above the current price. CMPO currently public float of 7.78M and currently shorts hold a 14.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPO was 98.25K shares.

CMPO’s Market Performance

CMPO stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for CompoSecure Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for CMPO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPO reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

CMPO Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, CompoSecure Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC, who sale 21,399 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC now owns 3,729,814 shares of CompoSecure Inc., valued at $106,995 using the latest closing price.

Basile Donald G, the 10% Owner of CompoSecure Inc., sale 21,399 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Basile Donald G is holding 3,729,814 shares at $106,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.43 for the present operating margin

+54.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for CompoSecure Inc. stands at +5.04. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.