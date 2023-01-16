CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s stock price has collected 145.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/09/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Monday: Tesla, Zillow, Regeneron, and More

Is It Worth Investing in CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CINC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CinCor Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $10.05 above the current price. CINC currently public float of 38.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINC was 587.78K shares.

CINC’s Market Performance

CINC stocks went up by 145.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 137.68% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for CinCor Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 91.99% for CINC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CINC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CINC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CINC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

CINC Trading at 52.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +138.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINC rose by +145.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, CinCor Pharma Inc. saw 135.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINC starting from Sofinnova Partners SAS, who purchase 133,333 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 15. After this action, Sofinnova Partners SAS now owns 4,220,979 shares of CinCor Pharma Inc., valued at $3,999,990 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners VI, LLC, the 10% Owner of CinCor Pharma Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that 5AM Partners VI, LLC is holding 3,953,990 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINC

Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.