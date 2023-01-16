Can Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Remain Competitive?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.36. The company’s stock price has collected 7.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE :WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMS is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.17, which is $32.44 above the current price. WMS currently public float of 55.31M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMS was 879.85K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS stocks went up by 7.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly performance of -29.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.81% for WMS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $182 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WMS, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

WMS Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.82. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from HARVEY DARIN S., who sale 614 shares at the price of $95.59 back on Dec 02. After this action, HARVEY DARIN S. now owns 4,600 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $58,690 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 1,710 shares at $93.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 5,214 shares at $159,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.12 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +8.29. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.