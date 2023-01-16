Buy or Sell Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $222.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.67, which is $7.72 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 154.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 918.44K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.41% and a quarterly performance of 8.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Verisk Analytics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VRSK, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.23. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from WRIGHT DAVID B, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $182.88 back on Nov 30. After this action, WRIGHT DAVID B now owns 9,710 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $731,520 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Therese M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 932 shares at $192.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Vaughan Therese M is holding 13,021 shares at $179,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.