Buy or Sell IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.82. The company’s stock price has collected 15.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :IZEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IZEA is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $3.85 above the current price. IZEA currently public float of 58.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IZEA was 152.47K shares.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA stocks went up by 15.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of -3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for IZEA Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.08% for IZEA stocks with a simple moving average of -25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IZEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IZEA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IZEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IZEA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

IZEA Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA rose by +15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6002. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from GARDNER LINDSAY A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, GARDNER LINDSAY A now owns 205,349 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $3,250 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the Chief Executive Officer of IZEA Worldwide Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 712,477 shares at $1,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.85 for the present operating margin

+48.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at -10.46. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.