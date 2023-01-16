Buy or Sell Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.44. The company’s stock price has collected 10.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE :GVA) Right Now?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GVA is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.80, which is $5.7 above the current price. GVA currently public float of 43.45M and currently shorts hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GVA was 254.82K shares.

GVA’s Market Performance

GVA stocks went up by 10.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.64% and a quarterly performance of 40.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Granite Construction Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.35% for GVA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for GVA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to GVA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

GVA Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.59. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw 11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVA starting from Larkin Kyle T, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $31.06 back on May 06. After this action, Larkin Kyle T now owns 69,294 shares of Granite Construction Incorporated, valued at $248,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.82 for the present operating margin

+10.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at -0.02. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.