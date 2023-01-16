Buy or Sell Celestica Inc. (CLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE :CLS) Right Now?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLS is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Celestica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.29, which is $0.25 above the current price. CLS currently public float of 101.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLS was 417.84K shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

CLS stocks went up by 14.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.14% and a quarterly performance of 46.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Celestica Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.14% for CLS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $14 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLS, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CLS Trading at 16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.96 for the present operating margin

+8.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +1.84. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.