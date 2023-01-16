Buy or Sell A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE :ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for A10 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is $6.51 above the current price. ATEN currently public float of 67.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEN was 690.01K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.08% and a quarterly performance of 5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for A10 Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for ATEN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $16 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEN, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ATEN Trading at -10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 15,079 shares at the price of $18.84 back on Dec 06. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 500,956 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $284,120 using the latest closing price.

CHUNG PETER Y, the Director of A10 Networks Inc., sale 1,500,000 shares at $17.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that CHUNG PETER Y is holding 3,888,206 shares at $25,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.35 for the present operating margin

+78.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +37.95. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.