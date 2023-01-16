Bank OZK (OZK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ :OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bank OZK declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.71, which is $6.06 above the current price. OZK currently public float of 120.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZK was 836.36K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.17% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Bank OZK. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.90% for OZK stocks with a simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

OZK Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.13. In addition, Bank OZK saw 3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +48.78. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.