Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/21 that Boeing, Atmos, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE :ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Atmos Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.67, which is $7.93 above the current price. ATO currently public float of 139.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATO was 903.68K shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Atmos Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.51% for ATO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATO, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ATO Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.98. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from THOMAS RICHARD M, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $110.37 back on Nov 15. After this action, THOMAS RICHARD M now owns 2,891 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $121,407 using the latest closing price.

MCDILL JOHN S, the SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 2 shares at $101.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that MCDILL JOHN S is holding 20,895 shares at $202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.