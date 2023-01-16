Arcellx Inc. (ACLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.68. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arcellx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.33, which is $5.17 above the current price. ACLX currently public float of 39.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLX was 627.61K shares.

ACLX’s Market Performance

ACLX stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.16% and a quarterly performance of 64.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.12% for Arcellx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for ACLX stocks with a simple moving average of 70.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ACLX Trading at 24.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Jan 03. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 0 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $77,775 using the latest closing price.

SANDELL SCOTT D, the 10% Owner of Arcellx Inc., sale 390 shares at $31.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that SANDELL SCOTT D is holding 0 shares at $12,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -62.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.